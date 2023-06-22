Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

