Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

