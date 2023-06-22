Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period.

VT opened at $95.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

