Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Increased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,423,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.