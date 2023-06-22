Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,786,000 after buying an additional 925,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 105,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

