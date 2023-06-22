Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.68 and traded as low as C$17.75. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 5,990 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.66.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.14 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.3325826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

