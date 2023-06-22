Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.68 and traded as low as C$17.75. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.84, with a volume of 5,990 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.66.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
