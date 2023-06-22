Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,350 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

