Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 19,275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 1,980,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,256,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.