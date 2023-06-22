Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.50. 6,917,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,618,586. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.