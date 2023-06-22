Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $18.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $137.90. 751,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

