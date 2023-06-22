Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $844.60. The stock had a trading volume of 490,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $711.81 and a 200 day moving average of $633.82. The stock has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

