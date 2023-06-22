Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

DIA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $339.49. The company had a trading volume of 768,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,921. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

