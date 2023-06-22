VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.4% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.51). 18,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 29,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.49).

VietNam Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.29. The firm has a market cap of £77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -226.45 and a beta of 0.62.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.