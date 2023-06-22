Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 9,902 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $249,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,781,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,563,029.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 480,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,594. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

