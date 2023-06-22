Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COCO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 858,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.16. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

