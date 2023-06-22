Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.6392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

