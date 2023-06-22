Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,354,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

