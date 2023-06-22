Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $156.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

