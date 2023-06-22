VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded up 146.1% against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.12 or 0.99982108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

