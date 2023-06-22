VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 106,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 388,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VTEX Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $903.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VTEX by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

