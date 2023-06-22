Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.