Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Walmart by 334.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

