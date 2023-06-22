Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NVO opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $357.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

