Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,446.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,013.28 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,563.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,487.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

