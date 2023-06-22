Walter Public Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises about 3.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

