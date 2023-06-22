WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64.

Insider Activity at WD-40

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WD-40 by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

See Also

