WeBuy Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $33.28 million and $114,793.92 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,406,248 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

