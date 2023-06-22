Wedbush Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $64.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE:KBH opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $52.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

