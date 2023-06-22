Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) in the last few weeks:

6/15/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $30.00.

6/7/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $33.00.

6/5/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $50.00 to $35.00.

6/5/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00.

6/5/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00.

5/4/2023 – Castle Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,056. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

