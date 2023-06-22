Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

