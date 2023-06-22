Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

