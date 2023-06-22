Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

