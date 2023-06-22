Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.22 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

