Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 58,020 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides radio frequency components in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also offers radio frequency power meters, sensors and analyzers, synthesizers; phased noise analyzers and noise generators, as well as provides voltmeters, audio, and modulation analyzers.

