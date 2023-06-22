WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 542,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 231,552 shares.The stock last traded at $70.63 and had previously closed at $71.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

