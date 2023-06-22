World Fuel Services Co. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

See Also

