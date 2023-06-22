WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.43 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.36 million and $2.43 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02832144 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars.

