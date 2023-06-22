Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $221,166.16 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,529,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,085,503,694 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05675305 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200,494.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

