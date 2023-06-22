Xperi (XPER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) recently:

6/17/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPER remained flat at $12.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 75,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,851. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

