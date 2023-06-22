Xperi (XPER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) recently:
- 6/17/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – Xperi is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Xperi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XPER remained flat at $12.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 75,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,851. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
