XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.70 Per Share

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £368.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,485.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.76) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

