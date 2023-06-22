Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.07

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 97571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YARIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.33.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

