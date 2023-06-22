Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 457 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

USMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,714 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

