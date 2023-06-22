Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 26,095 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 805,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,237. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

