Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,594. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.