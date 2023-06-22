YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $269,335.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

