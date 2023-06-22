Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.99 ($0.09), with a volume of 15552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.10. The company has a market cap of £21.01 million, a PE ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

