Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 4.8% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 1,908,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,918,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $709.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
