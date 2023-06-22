Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 4.8% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 1,908,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,918,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Zhihu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

