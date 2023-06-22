Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

