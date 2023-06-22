Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

