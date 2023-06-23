11,986 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Bought by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.